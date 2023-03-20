Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Netflix announced the games that are coming to its platform in the near future, along with those it plans to add further down the line. One of its upcoming games from Ubisoft is Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace, a mobile spinoff of its free-to-play title The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot. Netflix also announced that both Monument Valley games are coming to Netflix soon.

Ubisoft’s Mighty Quest title, Rogue Palace, is a rogue-lite with upgraded hack-and-slash gameplay from its home series. It’s the second of three games Ubisoft is developing exclusively for Netflix, the first of which was Valiant Hearts: Coming Home. It’s also working on an Assassin’s Creed game. Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace launches on Netflix on April 18.

Netflix also announced its upcoming partnerships on new games. It’s renewing its collaboration with Nanobit on a new Too Hot to Handle game, launching later this year. Developer Ustwo is bringing its two popular Monument Valley games to Netflix following the successful launch of Desta: The Memories Between on the platform. Netflix is also partnering with Super Evil Megacorp on an exclusive it plans to announce later this year.

Netflix has launched 55 games on its platform since it entered the space in 2021. It plans to release up to 40 this year, with 16 games in development at its in-house studios and 70 with its external partners. The next game coming to the platform is a day one launch: Terra Nil, a strategy title launching on March 28. The studio also launched Highwater from Rogue Games last week.