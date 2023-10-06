GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Netflix has added two new games to its slate for the spooky season in October: Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill and Dead Cells, rebuilt for Netflix. Both games join sometime in October, though neither has a release date yet.

Alongside these two, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals also launched on the service recently, with Netflix recommending it for those looking for an atmospheric game to play.

In Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill, players are the killer Skullface, who is attempting to slay camp counselors in various messy ways on isometric puzzle levels. Like Oxenfree II, it’s exclusive to Netflix. Dead Cells, on the other hand, was originally released in 2020 on multiple platforms. It’s not clear whether the Netflix Edition will include the title’s DLC as well as the base game.

In addition to games, Netflix is highlighting several recent shows and films on its service that make for great spooky season viewing. These include Wednesday, Castlevania: Nocturne and Stranger Things. It’s also adding several shows in October, including The Fall of the House of Usher, The Killer and The Devil on Trial.