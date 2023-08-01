Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Netflix announced today that it’s launching a new game on its mobile app, Cut the Rope Daily. A spin-off of the long-running mobile game franchise from ZeptoLab, the title is exclusive to Netflix and offered in all memberships. Players get a daily physics puzzle to solve in which they have to guide candy to the mouth of the hungry green Om Nom.

According to Netflix, the game won’t have ads or in-app purchases, and it’ll have different art and visuals for each month’s puzzles — August’s puzzles take place on sunny beach. Players can unlock outfits for Om Nom and also post their win streaks on social media. In addition to the game, Netflix is also launching episodes from the animated Om Nom Stories on the app. Each episode is short, around 3 to 4 minutes, and select episodes are available on Netflix.

Netflix has launched several games via its subscription service, including most recently a chess title based on its popular series The Queen’s Gambit. It’s also acquired developer Night School, which most recently launched Oxenfree II: Lost Signals on both mobile platforms (via Netflix) and consoles. The platform’s gaming lineup is a combination of original titles and preexisting mobile titles. Cut the Rope Daily is combination of both.