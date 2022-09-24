Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Netflix has launched Oxenfree, the critically acclaimed narrative-driven adventure game created by Night School Studio, and it is now available for Netflix members to download on iOS and Android devices.

You can play with no ads or in-app purchases, so long as you have a Netflix subscription. Around the world, there are 221 million Netflix subscribers. That’s a big audience, and Netflix has been moving into mobile games to serve new entertainment to its members.

The studio’s award-winning debut title captured the hearts and minds of critics alike upon its original release in 2016, and continues to be celebrated by players for its signature, naturalistic dialogue system, compelling storytelling, relatable characters, and captivating art style.

Oxenfree: Netflix Edition adds highly requested localization support, now available exclusively in this release on Netflix. At launch, in-game subtitles are available in over 30 languages including: Arabic, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Spanish (Latam), Spanish (Spain), Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese.

In Oxenfree, players take on the role of Alex, a bright, rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to an overnight party on Edwards Island, an abandoned military island. The night takes a terrifying turn when the group of friends unwittingly open a ghostly rift spawned from the island’s cryptic past.

Players determine every aspect of Alex’s story while exploring Edwards Island through critical dialogue choices. What’s simmering just beneath the hauntingly beautiful veneer of Edwards Island will forever change the future and the past.

Oxenfree features Alex and Jonas.

“Oxenfree is such a special game to so many people and launching on Netflix is a really exciting opportunity for us to introduce Alex’s story to even more people – maybe even someone who never thought they’d love playing a game,” said Sean Krankel, cofounder and studio director at Night School Studio, in a statement. “As a Netflix games studio, we have the best support to bring Oxenfree: Netflix Edition to a global audience. Our community has requested subtitles in additional languages for a long time and this release of Oxenfree: Netflix Edition truly delivers the best narrative experience for players worldwide in their local language. ”

Oxenfree: Netflix Edition is available to download on mobile devices at netflix.com/oxenfree. For members who have yet to experience Netflix games, you can download the Netflix app from the Google Play and App Store.

Oxenfree merchandise is now available for fans to purchase on Netflix.shop. Customers will be able to purchase the exclusive collection, featuring an illustration collaboration with artist and horror creature designer Trevor Henderson.

Oxenfree originally came out in 2016.

Mysteriously teased last year as Project 8149, iam8bit and Night School Studio have collaborated with Oxenfree’s soundtrack composer scntfc on a re-release of the Oxenfree soundtrack vinyl with all-new art and limited edition colorways, pre-orders are open at iam8bit.com.

Night School Studio, now owned by Netflix, is working on a sequel Oxenfree II: Lost Signals.