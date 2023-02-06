Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Rogue Games announced today it’s partnering with Netflix to bring two of its upcoming titles to the streaming service’s games platform. These are Highwater, an adventure/strategy game, and Dust & Neon, a twinstick roguelite. While the games will launch on console and PC, their mobile release is exclusive to Netflix.

Highwater is a turn-based strategy game set in a flooded urban environment. Player character Nikos and his band of survivors must survive and fight their way through the inhospitable environment. Players can freely explore the world, finding resources and making friends as the story unfolds. The game is currently available to wishlist on Steam and the Epic Games Store, with no release date yet announced. According to Rogue Games, it is coming to Netflix “soon.”

Dust & Neon is set in the post-apocalyptic Wild West, starring a robot gunslinger. Players battle their way through four regions with an upgradeable arsenal of guns and tools. According to the game’s Steam page, it has a reload mechanic designed to test players’ skills. It launches on PC and Nintendo Switch on February 16, and will launch on Netflix on the same day.

Netflix has expanded its games library multiple times since it launched. Its most recent coup is the sequel to Ubisoft’s Valiant Hearts. The new game, called Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, launched last month. Last month also saw the exclusive mobile release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge on Netflix. It’s also supposedly working with Ubisoft on an Assassin’s Creed game as well as a series based on the franchise.