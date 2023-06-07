Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Netflix announced this week which games are coming to its gaming platform throughout the summer. The streaming service has five games coming throughout the next few months, including one game based on a popular series and one from the popular Lego franchise. Netflix teased the addition of several games earlier this year — more specifically, the company said it planned to release up to 40 games this year, so these might not even be the only games coming to the platform over the course of the summer.

The games which currently have a release date are Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (July 12), The Queen’s Gambit Chess (July 25), and Cut the Rope Daily (August 1). Oxenfree II, the mystery adventure game sequel, launches on Netflix the same day it launches for PS5, PS4, Switch and PC. Cut the Rope Daily is a new spin on the popular Cut the Rope game, in which players will have new physics-based puzzles to solve (and new candy to feed to the green Om Nom) every day.

The Queen’s Gambit Chess is an adaptation of Netflix’s show of a similar name, which Netflix announced last year. As the title suggests, it’s primarily a chess-based adventure game in which players face off on the board against other opponents and train their skills. It takes place in a variety of locations, including main character Beth Harmon’s house, the Methuan orphanage and the Las Vegas tournament. Players also meet several characters from the show.

Two games in the slate don’t have release dates yet. One is Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed, a battle RPG in which players collect Lego minifigs to battle against each other. Gameloft’s title was originally launched in 2020, but its servers were shut down earlier this year — it’s being revived for Netflix. The other is Paper Trail, an adventure game set in a world of paper. It’s also launching on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Switch and PC.