Netflix held a new livestream called Drop 01, in which it focused on its new animated adaptations that are in the works — including several based on famous games franchises. Among other shows, it’s making animated series based on Tomb Raider, Devil May Cry, Far Cry: Blood Dragon and the previously announced Castlevania: Nocturne. It also showed a first look at the new chapter of Sonic Prime.

One of the first new reveals at the event was a very brief teaser trailer for a new Devil May Cry anime adaptation. It doesn’t reveal much except for the design for hero Dante, who sports a shorter haircut than he has in the games and his iconic red coat. He also appears to be voiced by a new actor, rather than series veteran Reuben Langdon. Castlevania’s Adi Shankar is the showrunner. Shankar said in a statement that he and writer Alex Larsen “love these characters, we are part of the fandom, and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves.”

The next big reveal was the first look at Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, which appears to take its visual cues from the reboot series. Lara uses her bow and arrow from that series, and at one point gazes at a picture showing her with Sam, Roth, Reyes and Jonah from the 2013 game. Netflix announced its collaboration with Legendary in 2021, and it says the series will premiere sometime soon, though it gives no specific release date.

There were a handful of other game-to-show announcements, including a trailer with the first seven minutes of footage of Castlevania: Nocturne. Based on Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, the new series follows Richter Belmont and Maria Renard during the French Revolution. Netflix also showed a trailer for Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, loosely based on Far Cry: Blood Dragon, which begins streaming on October 19. The trailer contains a lot of Ubisoft fanservice, as Rayman and Jade from Beyond Good and Evil make appearances.