Trying to meet growing demand for faster internet speeds, Netgear has added WiFi 7 wireless networking to its Orbi wireless extension family.

The Orbi 970 Series features a new antenna design and tech harnesses the benefits of WiFi 7, pushing the boundaries of performance and offering wireless internet speeds of up to 27 Gbps.

As households increasingly rely on faster multi-gig internet speeds and accommodate a higher number of connected devices, the need for faster WiFi speeds, lower latency, and expanded capacity becomes paramount.

WiFi 7, building on the foundation laid by WiFi 6E, expands channels to 320 MHz and delivers unprecedented speeds and performance. The Orbi 970 Series maximizes the potential of this new standard by incorporating tech that ensures seamless connectivity throughout the home, catering to the demands of bandwidth-intensive applications and the ever-expanding array of smart devices.

Orbi in the living room.

The Orbi 970 Series has Quad-Band technology and Enhanced Dedicated Backhaul. By leveraging multi-link operation (MLO), the system combines a dedicated 5 GHz band with a 6 GHz band, effectively doubling the connection speed between the router and satellites and achieving 10 Gig wireless backhaul. This results in reduced latency and maximized data delivery speed. The Smart Connect feature intelligently selects the fastest WiFi band for each connected device.

The Orbi 970 Series router has a 10 Gig internet port, along with one 10 Gig and four 2.5 Gig Ethernet ports, enabling users to experience the fastest speeds. The routers and satellites have a cylindrical design optimized for performance, making them aesthetically pleasing additions to any home while ensuring comprehensive coverage with their 12 high-performance internal antennas and powerful amplifiers.

David Henry, president of Connected Home Products and Services at Netgear, said in a statement, “The Orbi 970 Series is another major milestone in delivering the extraordinary power of our patented Quad-Band technology across the whole home – from the wine cellar to the game room to the backyard grill – with speeds up to 2.4x faster than WiFi 6.”

Orbi in the office.

For those seeking extended coverage, the Orbi 970 Series mesh system (three pack) covers up to 10,000 square feet and supports up to 200 devices. To further expand coverage, additional satellites can be added, with each satellite increasing coverage by up to 3,300 square feet and providing additional Ethernet ports for wired devices.

The Netgear RBE973 has a router and two satellites – a three pack, for $2,300 MSRP. The Netgera RBE972 has a router and a satellite — a two pack, $1,700. And the Netgear RBS970 is an add-on satellite for $900.