Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Netgear launched a new addition to its Orbi line of wireless networking devices today to support multi-gig internet speeds up to 10 gigabits a second.

Comcast recently announced it would start rolling out a 10G cable modem network starting next year. The Orbi 860 Series WiFi 6 networking device is future-proofed with a 10Gb Ethernet port.

It supports multi-gig internet connections; upgraded antenna design for greater WiFi performance and comes with a bundled year of Netgear Armor security.

Following on the success of the Orbi 850 Series (WiFi 6 AX6000 Mesh System RBK853), the Orbi 860 Series joins Netgear’s WiFi 6 Whole Home Mesh WiFi portfolio.

Event GamesBeat Summit Next 2022 Join gaming leaders live this October 25-26 in San Francisco to examine the next big opportunities within the gaming industry. Register Here

The past few years have seen huge changes to internet usage spurred by the pandemic, including a dramatic increase in just about everything from home — working, shopping, learning, and socializing. As Internet Service Providers enable faster multi-gig internet speeds, up to 10 Gigabits per second, and hackers create new sophisticated cyber-attacks, high-performance and secure WiFi become imperative, Netgear said.

Same brand, new speeds

The latest Orbi wireless networking device.

With Netgear’s latest WiFi 6 tri-band and patented dedicated backhaul technology, the Orbi 860 Series mesh systems are designed to keep connections running at maximum speeds in every room without slow-downs or buffering.

The idea is to support families with the bandwidth to address household demands even when simultaneously 4K/8K streaming, Zoom conferencing and WiFi calling from a bedroom, basement or outside in the yard. In an environment where homes are connected with Gigabit plus internet (1.4 to 10 Gigabit) and have an increasing number of connected devices — more than 25 on average — the new Orbi 860 Series is designed for both WiFi 5 and WiFi 6 devices. It’s an upgrade from the Orbi 850 series with a stepped-up internet connection, from 1 Gigabit to 10 Gigabit, and new antenna system with wider coverage areas.

The new Orbi RBK863 3-pack WiFi Mesh System provides up to 8,000 square feet of coverage (500 more than the 850 Series) with up to 6Gbps WiFi speed and support for 100 devices operating at the same time. This coverage can easily be expanded with additional Orbi RBS860 satellites.

The Orbi 860 Series Mesh System and satellites will be available in white as well as black. The system is available now in the U.S. on Netgear.com exclusively.

Pricing

Orbi 860 Series

RBK863S: Router and 2 Satellites – 3 pack, $1,100 MSRP

RBS860: 1 Satellite – $430 MSRP

RBR860S: 1 Router – $430 MSRP