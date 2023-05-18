Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

NetherRealm Studios officially announced the newest game in its Mortal Kombat series. Called Mortal Kombat 1, the new game reboots the series story and features several familiar characters in new settings. In addition to the cinematic trailer, the studio also dropped the game’s release date: It launches on September 19 this year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Mortal Kombat 1 is a reboot both in-universe and out. Spoilers for Mortal Kombat 11, but at the end of the game’s Aftermath DLC story, ascended fire god Liu Kang literally rebooted the world to begin again. The trailer shows not only Liu Kang but Raiden, Kung Lao, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Kitana, Mileena and Shang Tsung. NetherRealm says the game’s story mode will feature “unexpected twists on classic rivalries and original backstories for the wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters.”

NetherRealm’s Ed Boon, one of the two original creators of Mortal Kombat, first teased the existence of the new title weeks ago as part of the series’ 30th anniversary celebration (though the existence of the game was revealed much earlier during a Warner Bros. earnings call). While the trailer is mostly cinematic, it does show Liu Kang performing what appears to be a fatality on Shang Tsung at the end of the trailer — not quite gameplay, but close enough for MK fans.

The studio mentions one intriguing hint about new gameplay in the FAQ: Kameo Fighters. According to the description, “Kameo Fighters are a unique roster of partner characters to assist during matches, creating expanded gameplay possibilities for players. These characters are chosen separately from the main roster of fighters.” This would be a new mechanic for the series, and was not hinted at in the trailer.

Pre-orders for the new game open tomorrow, confirming Mortal Kombat 1 will have a beta at some point before launch.