Blocklords, a new medieval strategy MMO by MetaKing Studios, is opening pre-registration for their early access period. Those who sign up in the pre-registration period can claim their hero free of charge. Along with this announcement, MetaKing Studios is releasing a new trailer to set the stage for the coming game.

The idea behind Blocklords is that the players make the story. The game puts you in the role of a medieval hero and gives you the choice of how to rule your land. Your actions and decisions, along with those of other players, shape the history of the world.

“At MetaKing Studios, we have dedicated the last three years to building a game that is, first and foremost, fun, and gives players the freedom to play how they want,” said David Johansson, CEO and co-founder of MetaKing Studios, in a press release. “Blocklords is all about the players. They drive the world. They drive the story. It’s a game where fun conquers all, and we can’t wait to share it with players everywhere.”

Later this year folks will have the chance to make their mark on the world. Players who sign up for pre-registration will have a chance to claim a legendary hero. These heroes, which are in limited supply, have special traits and backstories that connect them to the game’s founding lore.

If you’d like the chance to get your hands on a free hero, check out pre-registration over here. If you’re ever playing and you see me running from an angry mob, please shelter me. I’m good for it.