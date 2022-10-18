Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

The New York Video Game Critics Circle announced today that it will hold the next annual New York Game Awards on January 17, 2023. The NYVGCC is again attempting to hold the event in-person at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan. Harold Goldberg, NYVGCC founder and executive director, and Reggie Fils-Aimé are hosting.

The NYVGCC originally planned to hold the 2022 event in-person, but later took the event virtual on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 event was also held virtually for the same reason. Tickets for the 2023 in-person event are available now.

Fils-Aimé, a NYVGCC board member, said of the event, “Being a part of NYVGCC has been a personally enriching experience. The students we work with here will be the future leaders of our industry, and now more than ever the NYVGCC needs the support of the industry as we continue to offer internships, mentoring, and other programs.”

Ticket sales for the event go towards the NYVGCC’s scholarship fund. The organization also works with the Bronxworks to offer internship opportunities to homeless young people, as well as other programs that help underserved children learn more about the games industry. Last year, it also partnered with Rockstar Games to offer a college scholarship via a nationwide journalism contest.

Goldberg added, “At the heart of our show is also our mission to support our underserved and homeless youth populations by creating paid internship opportunities for students interested in Games Journalism and the games industry, and we know their love for video games will shine through at our 12th annual awards show to make it the best one yet.”