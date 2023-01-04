Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

The New York Video Game Critics Circle today announced the nominees of its 2023 Game Awards. The NYVGCC previously announced the awards would be held in-person once more. The last two ceremonies were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several familiar titles grace the major awards lists, as they did in late 2022: Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Neon White. There are some games missing from the list. Stray, one of 2022’s most popular indie titles, is absent from any nominee list, while Tunic is only nominated as a kids game. However, some deep cuts have received recognition here, such as Trombone Champ.

The nominees are:

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Immortality

Pentiment

Vampire Survivors

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

Immortality

Neon White

Return to Monkey Island

Trombone Champ

Vampire Survivors

Wordle

Wylde Flowers

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game

As Dusk Falls

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Immortality

Norco

Return to Monkey Island

Roadwarden

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Pentiment

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Trombone Champ

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Alex Jarrett as Zoe Walker in As Dusk Falls

Ashly Burch as Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök

Grace Zabriskie as Eliza Vorez in The Quarry

Justice Smith as Ryan Erzahler in The Quarry

Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

BONELAB

Lost Recipes

Moss: Book II

RUINSMAGUS

The Last Clockwinder

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Harmony’s Odyssey

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Moss: Book II

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Splatoon 3

Tunic

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Desta: The Memories Between

Marvel Snap

Poinpy

Railbound

Wylde Flowers

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion

Life is Strange Remastered Collection

Live A Live

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Joltin’ Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year

Arslan “Arslan Ash” Siddique (FATE Esports/Red Bull Esports) – Tekken 7

Bryan “pANcada” Luna (Sentinels, formerly with LOUD) – Valorant

Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu (DWG KIA) – League of Legends

Masaya “aMSa” Chikamoto (VGBootCamp/Red Bull Esports) – Super Smash Bros. Melee

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere) – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Yoo “smurf” Myeong-hwan (Boston Uprising) – Overwatch

Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem

A Memoir Blue

Norco

Patrick’s Parabox

Perfect Tides

SIGNALIS

Strange Horticulture

The Case of the Golden Idol

Wayward Strand

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Tombs of the Fallen Pt. 2

Bugsnax: The Isle of BIGsnax

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Top Gun Maverick DLC

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The ceremony airs on January 17 at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan.