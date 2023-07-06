Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) announced today that it appointed a new executive director: Ryan O’Callaghan. He’ll work on fundraising and education initiatives for the organization. The former executive director, Harold Goldberg, will continue to serve as president of Critics Circle and on its board. The two will work in tandem until the 2024 New York Game Awards.

O’Callaghan formerly worked as a teacher at Mott Hall III and received the Elizabeth Jennings Graham Educator of the Year at the 2023 New York Game Awards. Reggie Fils-Aimé, NYVGCC board member, said that he’d witnessed O’Callaghan’s work as an educator: “I’ve witnessed Ryan’s dedication to his students firsthand and am delighted to work alongside him as he takes on the role of executive director.”

O’Callaghan said in a statement, “When I first reached out to Harold and Critics Circle about having the Circle at our school to mentor, I couldn’t imagine that it would transpire into an opportunity like this. Using video games as a catalyst to teach students about storytelling and relationship building was fundamental to my approach as a teacher, and I’m so grateful to be able to expand that to support more underserved communities through this role and build upon this incredible mission that Harold started.”

The NYVGCC offers opportunities to young people in the NYC area, including scholarships and community outreach. Goldberg said of the appointment, “In our early discussions for this role, we kept coming back to Ryan and what he could offer to all of the programs, schools and industry partners we support … . I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to build with NYVGCC, and I look forward to seeing how Ryan helps grow this nonprofit as we look to the future.”