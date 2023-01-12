Nexon announced it is developing Project DW, an open world action RPG based on Dungeon & Fighter intellectual property.
To be developed by Nexon Games, Project DW will be a cross-platform game developed for global distribution on PC, console and mobil
Dungeon & Fighter is a PC action RPG featuring dynamic action play. Since its initial launch in August 2005, the Dungeon & Fighter franchise has registered more than 850 million players worldwide.
In South Korea, Dungeon & Fighter Mobile was released in March 2022, and continues to be extremely popular with players. Multiple other new games are now in development on the Dungeon & Fighter IP including: Project Overkill and Project AK.
Other new titles in development by Nexon Games include The First Descendant, Veiled Experts and Godsome: Clash of Gods and Project DX based on Durango: Wild Lands.
