Nexon announced it is developing Project DW, an open world action RPG based on Dungeon & Fighter intellectual property.

To be developed by Nexon Games, Project DW will be a cross-platform game developed for global distribution on PC, console and mobil

Dungeon & Fighter is a PC action RPG featuring dynamic action play. Since its initial launch in August 2005, the Dungeon & Fighter franchise has registered more than 850 million players worldwide.

In South Korea, Dungeon & Fighter Mobile was released in March 2022, and continues to be extremely popular with players. Multiple other new games are now in development on the Dungeon & Fighter IP including: Project Overkill and Project AK.

Other new titles in development by Nexon Games include The First Descendant, Veiled Experts and Godsome: Clash of Gods and Project DX based on Durango: Wild Lands.