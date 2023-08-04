Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Nexon announced its upcoming free-to-play third-person action RPG shooter, The First Descendant, will be available for crossplay open beta from September 19 to September 25.

The beta will be free to play on all supported platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

The developers have taken player feedback from previous beta tests and made significant improvements to the game, including improved frame rate performance, HDR and Nvidia DLSS 3 support, and new parkour movements.

The game is set in the continent of Ingris, where players must fight against alien invaders known as The Vulgus to protect humanity and Albion. The game will feature strategic 4-player boss fights that require teamwork and tactics to succeed.

The game will also feature a substantial prologue, which will explain how the events in the game came to be. Why did the Vulgus invade the Ingris continent? Why are they trying to get hold of the Iron Heart? How will humanity fight back? This will all be answered in The First Descendant’s prologue.

Players will have access to 11 playable descendants and two ultimate descendants, 11 new ultimate weapons, and eight Void Intercept Battle bosses. The game also features a new cosmetic system, improved world missions, and new maps.

Participants in the open beta will receive exclusive rewards, including a limited-edition social motion and a back-attachment customization item at launch.

The First Descendant is being developed at Nexon Games using Unreal Engine 5.2. Nexon has more than 50 live games on multiple platforms including mobile and is available in more than 190 countries. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider, and Dungeon&Fighter.