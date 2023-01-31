Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Nexus has secured $10 million in funding to expand its in-game software that allows developers to easily implement Support-a-Creator programs in live service games.

Support-a-Creator programs reward content creators that promote games to their audience. Players can enter a creator’s code during checkout and a portion of sales revenue will be shared with the creator. This not only incentivizes creators to drive traffic to games, but can also lead to another revenue stream making content creation more sustainable. Epic Games’ Fortnite popularized this program and more titles have added them since.

Nexus is an attractive option for studios that do not want to develop this software from scratch. In addition to implementation in-game, Nexus also manages global payouts, taxes, analytics for developers. Additionally, Nexus provides support for influencer relations and marketing activations.

The company already works with Capcom, Hi-Rez Studios, Grinding Gear Games, Ninja Kiwi, 1047 Games and more. After adding Nexus’ software to their titles, Ninja Kiwi and 1047 Games reported increased engagement, higher conversion rates and more spending.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

Nexus’ Support-a-Creator program implemented into Bloons TD 6

“This investment will allow us to continue building out the self-service side of the Nexus platform, which will enable rapid implementation of Support-a-Creator programs — helping publishers and content creators succeed in the ever-evolving video game industry,” said Justin Sacks, CEO of Nexus.

Griffin Gaming Partners led this Series A round. Sony Innovation Fund and Valhalla Ventures participated alongside previous backers like Pace Capital and S3 Ventures. Additionally, content creators including CohhCarnage and Berlezzy participated.