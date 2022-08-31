Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

We are nearing that magical time of year. The leaves (eventually) begin changing color. It’s still a million degrees outside, but if you try really hard you can imagine a chill in the air. Football season is quickly approaching.

The National Football League (NFL) is collaborating with Enthusiast Gaming to bring some extra excitement Tuesday nights. The new initiative, called NFL Tuesday Night Gaming (NFL TNG), brings together NFL players with gaming content creators.

“The NFL is excited to collaborate with Enthusiast Gaming on this first-of-its-kind content series for the League,” said Joe Ruggiero, SVP of Consumer Products at the NFL, in a press release. “NFL Tuesday Night Gaming will be a unique addition to our weekly schedule that embraces the broader gaming community through an entertaining mix of NFL stars and video gaming culture.”

The games will feature a rotating roster of 12 NFL players and legends against 6 gaming content creators. Each week, the teams will compete across three different games. The games culminate in a single elimination playoff between the 4 top teams.

Event GamesBeat Summit Next 2022 Join gaming leaders live this October 25-26 in San Francisco to examine the next big opportunities within the gaming industry. Register Here

“No one has brought together the gaming community with any sports league for a program of this scale before,” said Bill Kara, President of Enthusiast Gaming. “NFL Tuesday Night Gaming is a new and exciting content platform for brands and agencies to connect with younger audiences through bespoke custom content and talent integrations, including owned moments, featured segments, social activations, and more. We are honored to have been chosen by the NFL to collaborate on this unique and important initiative that will help expand the NFL’s reach to gaming audiences.”

Much like the NFL, the TNG season will have three “bye” weeks. During these weeks, the show will turn host a family friendly competition called Family Game Night. These nights are for younger fans to play along with their favorite NFL stars and content creators.

The show will be live streaming throughout the 2022-2023 season. The conclusion of the new show’s inaugural season will conclude with an all-star game. Fans can vote for their favorite players, on both sides. The winners will receive a cash prize donated to a charity of their choice.

NFL TNG premiers Tuesday, September 13 at 6:30 ET on YouTube.