Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Aiming to meet fans where they are, the NFL is announcing a bunch of partnerships with makers of licensed video game experiences.

Popularity in gaming continues to show growth and the NFL said upcoming gaming activations create additional touchpoints to connect with a new generation of fans while allowing the NFL to explore the evolving landscapes of gaming, emerging technology, and beyond.

Leveraging an NFL fan-favorite event such as the NFL Draft, the NFL’s approach to these activations will deepen fan engagement by allowing fans to showcase their fandom in virtual spaces.

NFL Rivals Offseason launch

NFL Rivals launches worldwide on April 26 ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. The GM, arcade-style mobile game, backed by blockchain technology, will be free to play on iOS and Android devices for its early release period, called “Offseason”, running between the Draft and the start of the regular season.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

In addition, NFL Rivals gamers will be able to buy “Draft Player Packs” that include Draft Pick cards. A first of its kind Digital Player Card for the NFL Rivals Game that will be updated after a player is picked at that position (i.e. if Jalen Carter is picked at 1.05, he will be represented in the updated card asset after Draft). These cards will have in-game playability if placed in your Rivals Team Roster.

Super NFL Tycoon on Roblox

To celebrate the 2023 NFL Draft, the NFL’s latest persistent experience on Roblox, Super NFL Tycoon, is featuring a Draft themed environment: a Draft stage and a buildable Draft environment inclusive of cameras, paparazzi, fans, billboards, and concessions for users to unlock starting April 22. There will also be new avatar items for fans to collect including one free Draft-themed hat that can be unlocked by completing the Draft environment as well as 32 hats themed for each NFL team available for purchase. There will also be a Draft themed bus available for users to purchase for their avatars.

Rec Room

Rec Room is creating a persistent space in-game for players to interact with the 2023 NFL Draft. This interactive room will feature a pop-up shop for digital New Era hats and hoodies​, a field to play three-versus-three flag football​ with friends where users can gain ranking on the leaderboard, a VIP lounge, and a Draft stage for players to throw a dance party when their team selects a top pick. NFL Draft room will be live on April 25.

Madden NFL 23

The 2023 NFL Draft welcomes a new batch of future superstars. These players won’t have the opportunity to take the field until later this year, but in Madden NFL 23, fans can play as the first rounders now. In Madden NFL 23, first-round picks will go live in Madden Ultimate Team as players are selected throughout the night. After being selected, top prospects will be able to see and play as themselves on their new team first in Madden NFL 23.

NFL Zone on Fortnite

Draft branding will be added to NFL Zone (presented by VISA)​ that will be visible to users in the persistent experience on Fortnite. The draft takeover will be launching April 24 and running through April 30.

The NFL continually aims to bring memorable experiences to our fans and the NFL said it hopes do do more explorations in gaming continue in the future.