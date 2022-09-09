Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Niantic showed off a new location-based game Marvel World of Heroes coming in 2023.

The company showed off the title at the close of the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase. The game showed off people in real world locations fighting unseen enemies.

It seems to be similar to Pokemon Go and other Niantic titles. But the companies didn’t say anything more about it. We’ll assume it’s coming on mobile gaming platforms.