Nifty Games announced this week the launch of NBA Clash on iOS and Android platforms.

NBA stars Jaylen Brown and Jamal Murray were featured as highlight athletes. Brown and Murray, alongside the full roster of NBA players are part of the player roster officially licensed from the NBA and the NBPA. .

The game is an action mobile game aimed at armchair power forwards, casual hoops fans and sports fanatics looking for basketball action. Featuring all 30 NBA teams and over 100 individual players, NBA

Clash is a quick-session, real-time player-vs.-player mobile game.

Gamers worldwide will be able to compete head-to-head in 3-on-3 games, featuring first to eleven scoring. Nifty Games also published NFL Clash as part of its mission of bringing short form sports games to mobile players.