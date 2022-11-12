Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.
Nifty Games announced this week the launch of NBA Clash on iOS and Android platforms.
NBA stars Jaylen Brown and Jamal Murray were featured as highlight athletes. Brown and Murray, alongside the full roster of NBA players are part of the player roster officially licensed from the NBA and the NBPA. .
The game is an action mobile game aimed at armchair power forwards, casual hoops fans and sports fanatics looking for basketball action. Featuring all 30 NBA teams and over 100 individual players, NBA
Clash is a quick-session, real-time player-vs.-player mobile game.
Gamers worldwide will be able to compete head-to-head in 3-on-3 games, featuring first to eleven scoring. Nifty Games also published NFL Clash as part of its mission of bringing short form sports games to mobile players.
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Discover our Briefings.