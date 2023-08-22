We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Inflexion Games announced that its shared-world survival crafting game, Nightingale, will launch into early access on February 22, 2024.

The game will be on both Steam and the Epic Game Store, priced at $30. Accompanying the announcement, Inflexion Games premiered a trailer showcasing the mystical Fae Realms and the awe-inspiring creatures that await players.1

Nightingale immerses players in a Victorian gaslamp fantasy universe, where they assume the role of a Realmwalker. Through arcane portals, players embark on a journey of survival, discovery, and personal narratives in a procedurally-generated world. I like the blend of modern weaponry and Victorian gear.

Nightingale is survival crafting game headed for Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The game combines deep survival-crafting mechanics, intricate world-building, and cool visuals to deliver a unique gameplay experience, the company said. With quests, an evolving narrative, and a focus on player autonomy, Nightingale expands the boundaries of the survival-crafting genre.

Aaryn Flynn, the CEO of Inflexion Games, said in a statement, “After years of dedicated work from the team, we are thrilled to announce that Nightingale will enter early access on February 22, 2024. We are committed to delivering a high-quality experience that meets the expectations of our community, who have played an integral role in the game’s development. We want Nightingale to become a cherished world where players can explore and discover alongside their friends for years to come.”

The early access phase of Nightingale will serve as a collaborative journey towards the game’s full release. Inflexion Games will actively engage with the community, gathering feedback and implementing improvements and new content based on player input. This approach allows players to actively participate in the game’s development while providing the development team with valuable insights and the opportunity to explore new ideas.

Nightingale has a gaslamp Victorian look.

Players can already wishlist Nightingale on both Steam and the Epic Games Store and join the Official Discord community.

Inflexion Games is an Edmonton-based studio founded in 2018 by industry veterans. With a team of over 100 developers, including individuals with triple-A experience as well as newcomers to the industry, Inflexion Games has people who worked on games such as Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Wipeout, and Far Cry. Supported by Tencent, Inflexion Games’ first self-published title, Nightingale, is a shared-world survival crafting experience.