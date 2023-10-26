GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Nimo Planet has unveiled its spatial computing system for productivity apps that you can use in a private multi-screen virtual workspace.

San Francisco-based Nimo Planet has launched its Nimo Operating System (Nimo OS) and Nimo Core compact computer. These new offerings, along with the previously unveiled Nimo Glass, form a comprehensive spatial computing system designed to provide a personalized, multi-screen workspace experience for the hybrid workforce.

The Nimo Planet system combines proprietary hardware and software to deliver a power-user experience for productivity applications. The pocket-size Nimo Core compute device and the virtual, private display provided by Nimo Glass enable professionals to enjoy the benefits of a multi-monitor setup without being confined to a traditional desk.

Nimo Planet CEO Rohildev Nattukallingal conceptualized the system after finding usability and portability of smart devices limiting.

Event GamesBeat Next 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in San Francisco this October 23-24. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Learn More

“Nimo Planet’s technology is equipping the modern workforce with the same luxuries of a multi-monitor setup in a desk-free form factor,” said Nattukallingal, in a statement. “The common complaint from professionals that work across multiple locations, often daily, is having to routinely compromise their workspace and productivity when juggling devices like smartphones, tablets and laptops. The current solutions for mobile computing limit our ability to stay efficient, organized and comfortable while on the go. Nimo is deploying spatial computing in a unique and streamlined way to change this model, providing an enterprise-class workspace wherever they go.”

Nimo Core

Nimo Core

Nimo Core’s compact form factor is 63mm in width, 43mm in length, and 23mm in thickness. The custom rendering system enables resource efficiency, reducing CPU and memory usage. It positions 2D applications in varying depths to render up to six high-fidelity 3D screens within the physical world. This systematically optimizes performance and battery life, and minimizes heat generation, ensuring the device remains comfortable during multitasking.

The Nimo Core device incorporates a user-centric design with a trackpad and Air Mouse, a handheld navigational tool, to facilitate easy access to Nimo OS applications. Users can navigate popular workplace applications intuitively, make customized screen adjustments, and connect input devices like a mouse, keyboard, or trackpad.

“As workers and businesses continue to operate in diverse settings, Nimo Planet is ensuring full suite workstations are available with ease of access no matter where work takes place,” said Jerome Oglesby, technology advisory partner at Ahead and former Deloitte chief technologist, in a statement. “Nimo Core, Nimo OS and Nimo Glass together enable work in versatile environments that transcends physical space limitations — an ideal solution for taking a large office setup with you or expanding a small desk space. The system allows highly productive employees to pack light and turn anywhere into the ideal interactive workspace.”

Nimo OS

Nimo OS

Built on the foundation of the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and Linux, Nimo OS leverages the stability and versatility of the Android ecosystem. It also supports Mac and Windows applications through USB-C or Remote Desktop, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of software.

Nimo Planet’s innovative technology has received market validation through the granting of a U.S. utility patent for Nimo OS Spatial Workspace and Multi-Window Architecture, as well as an India design patent for Nimo Glass.

The company has garnered support from early investors such as Ravi and Raguram Linganuri from April Ventures, Jitendra Chouksey of Fittr, and Jayanti Kanani of Polygon. Ritesh Malik, founder and CEO of Innov8, has joined Nimo Planet as a board member.

Nimo Planet’s beta testing developer and enterprise programs have attracted hundreds of participants who have integrated Nimo’s OS and glass solution into their workplaces.

Nimo Planet’s spatial computing system is currently in the beta stage and not yet available for purchase. Interested consumers can reserve a spot to purchase the system once it becomes available by visiting the official website.

Nimo Planet received a U.S. utility patent for Nimo OS Spatial Workspace and Multi-Window Architecture, and an India design patent for Nimo Glass.