During today’s Nintendo Direct, the publisher revealed that it’s working on two titles in the Mario series that don’t star the titular character. One of the games is a new title starring Princess Peach, and the other is a remake of one of Luigi’s most popular titles. Only the latter has a release window for next year, while Peach’s game will receive more attention in the near future.

Nintendo didn’t show much of Peach’s game, except that it appears to be a side-scrolling game in which Peach is performing on a stage. She’s accompanied by a star that can apparently empower her. The game doesn’t currently have a title or a release date, but we do know that it is coming next year.

The company announced it’s working on a remake of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon. The title, originally released on the 3DS, will launch on Switch sometime next year.