Shigeru Miyamoto showed up during today’s Nintendo Direct to announce Pikmin 4.

Pikmin 3 debuted for the Wii U Back in 2013. It got a port for Switch on 2020.

Pikmin 4 will launch in 2023. The game will feature a new camera angle closer to the Pikmin perspective, and Miyamoto is promising a game that is easier to play.