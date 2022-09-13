Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.
Shigeru Miyamoto showed up during today’s Nintendo Direct to announce Pikmin 4.
Pikmin 3 debuted for the Wii U Back in 2013. It got a port for Switch on 2020.
Pikmin 4 will launch in 2023. The game will feature a new camera angle closer to the Pikmin perspective, and Miyamoto is promising a game that is easier to play.
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Discover our Briefings.