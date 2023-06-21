Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Nintendo’s final announcement at today’s Direct presentation was a new 2D side-scrolling Mario title, a beautiful game called Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The new game features a number of strange features, including Wonder Flowers that change the landscape, a playable Daisy and Mario transforming into a bipedal elephant. The game launches on Nintendo Switch on October 20.

The trailer shows a game that initially appears similar to other Super Mario Bros. games — all the familiar elements are present. Then Mario touches a Wonder Flower, and the whole world morphs into a candy floss-colored special dimension where the usual laws of physics in Mario games are more flexible. As Nintendo puts it, “pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies may appear, characters might change their looks, for example.”

Daisy and Yoshi make their returns as playable characters alongside Mario, Luigi, Peach and Toad. Mario’s aforementioned transformation into an elephant appears to be a new power-up. Wonder is currently available for pre-order now ahead of its October 20 release.