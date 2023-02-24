Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Nintendo today confirmed reports that it will not take part in this year’s upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo. The company revealed that the show didn’t fit into its event plans, and it will not have a presence on the show floor.

The company said in its statement, “We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans. Since this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA and E3.”

IGN first reported last month that none of the big three game publishers — Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft — would be at this year’s E3 event, which returns as an in-person event on June 13 to June 16. Event organizer ReedPop said in a statement that it “remains committed to delivering the best show possible and is excited to share more information on show format and the fantastic exhibitors taking part in the near future.”

Nintendo was present at the last in-person E3 event in 2019, and it also held a virtual direct during the 2021 event. Nintendo can still have a show in June — it may choose to have a Direct separate from any of the summer games shows.