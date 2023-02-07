Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Nintendo announced this morning that its next Direct presentation will be on February 8 at 2pm PT. According to Nintendo’s description of the event, it will last for about 40 minutes and will primarily focus on games launching in “the first half of 2023.”

Tune in at 2 p.m. PST tomorrow, Feb. 8, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023.



— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 7, 2023

This description could mean any number of games, both ones we know about and some yet to be announced. Nintendo’s currently revealed release slate for early 2023 includes The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (May 12), Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (February 24), Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (March 17) and Octopath Traveler II (also February 24).

In addition, there are several games that have not received a firm release date that could also make appearances. Advance Wars 1+2: ReBoot Camp, which was delayed following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, might make a reappearance. Pikmin 4 is another prime candidate, as we know little about it apart from the title.

A less-likely but not-impossible scenario is Nintendo teasing a new console. The company revealed today that it’s downgrading sales expectations due to the Switch putting in a poor holiday showing — though the company put that down to the parts shortage that has bedeviled other consoles as well as the distraction of post-lockdown outings. Still, given the Switch’s age, a follow-up console is not an unreasonable expectation.