Twenty years after it launched on the GameCube, Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean is getting a Switch remaster. The new collection includes both the original game and its prequel, Baten Kaitos Origins. It launches on Nintendo Switch in Summer 2023.

Baten Kaitos is one of the JRPGs created by Monolith Soft (the studio behind the Xenogears and Xenoblade series) in collaboration with tri-Crescendo. The player takes the role of the characters’ “guardian spirit” to assist them in combat. According to the trailer shown, the remaster has updated graphics to suit the new console.

The series is a fusion of typical turn-based RPG combat and card game tactics. The cards, called “Magnus,” are used during combat and are randomly dealt during the real-time battles.

The collection is properly called Baten Kaitos I & II: HD Remaster. It’s due to launch sometime this summer.