Nintendo today held its September Direct, in which it revealed several games that are coming to the Switch in the upcoming months, as well as a few titles from further along in the calendar. The major announcements include several remakes of older games, including Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, as well as new games in older series, including F-Zero and SaGa.

The major announcements are from the Mario series. One of the first trailers Nintendo revealed was Princess Peach: Showtime!, a solo title for the series’ female lead, and it closed the show by revealing a remake of classic title Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. The latter is coming out sometime in 2024. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, another remake, launches in summer 2024. Mario vs. Donkey Kong, yet another remake (this time of a Game Boy Advance title) launches on February 16, 2024.

F-Zero, the classic racing title for Nintendo, is also returning in the form of F-Zero 99, a 99-player battle royale racing game. This title launches today for free for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. The next title in the SaGa series, SaGa Emerald Beyond, launches on Switch in 2024. A more niche remake is the Another Code: Recollection collection, which is a bundle of narrative adventure games Another Code: Two Memories (originally called Trace Memory) and Another Code R, the latter of which was never released in North America.

Other titles revealed during the show include Dave the Diver and Trombone Champ’s launches on Switch (October 26 and today, respectively); racing game Horizon Chase 2, adventure game SpyxAnya: Operation Memories and remasters of the first three Tomb Raider titles.