Nintendo finally gave us a title and release date for the sequel to Breath of the Wild. The new game is called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It will launch on Switch on May 12.

Beyond the title, Nintendo also showed some gameplay. Link will apparently spend a lot of time in the air in the new game, as the new trailer showed him flying, gliding and ascending. It’s not much, especially considering how close we now are to release, but it’s at least something.

From previous trailers, we know that Link and Zelda from Breath of the Wild will return on a new adventure. It was originally supposed to launch this year, but Nintendo delayed it in favor of a spring 2023 release. That will put its launch at just over six years since its predecessor.