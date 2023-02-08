Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Nintendo announced that Disney Illusion Island is coming to the Nintendo Switch on July 28.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy are embarking on a new adventure to find three magical books (Tomes) and save mysterious islands. The Tomes are powerful books used to protect the island.

They can jump and swim around to explore every nook and cranny of the island. They can pound barriers to open new spaces and fly through the air to reach different platforms and new areas.

Preorders begin today on the Nintendo eShop. The platform adventure comes from Disney and Dlala Studios. It can be played solo or with up to three on co-op.