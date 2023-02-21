Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Nintendo and the Pokémon Company announced today that it will hold a Pokémon Presents livestream next week. More specifically, it will hold the event on Pokémon Day, February 27. According to the announcement, the show will feature “exciting Pokémon news.” The livestream begins at 6 am PT and will go on for 20 minutes.

Upcoming Pokémon news could feature DLC for the series’ recent games. This might include the newest titles, Scarlet & Violet, but it could also mean last year’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus. We’re less likely to see the announcement of the next annual mainline entries in the series, though it’s not out of the question.

Another possibility is the announcement of Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch Online. Nintendo recently revealed it’s bringing Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles to its subscription service, and Pokémon titles such as Red and Blue were notably missing from the list. Their addition might be part of the news.

The series is doing well in sales, with both Scarlet & Violet and Arceus making NPD’s list of the 10 best-selling games in the U.S. They were also best and second-best-selling games on the Switch, respectively.