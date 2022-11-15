Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Noodle Cat announced today it has raised $4.1 million in funding for its studio. The new developer operates remotely, and is built with the intention of fostering a positive, flexible work culture. Among other benefits, it offers four-day workweeks and flexible hours.

Makers Fund led the round, with 1Up Ventures and investor Matthew Ball’s Epyllion participating. Jay Chi, founding partner at Makers Fund, said in a statement, “David [Hunt, CEO] and the Noodle Cat team impressed us with their commitment to reinvent the way the games industry approaches the development process.”

David Hunt, also the co-founder, spoke with GamesBeat about his intentions for the company. “It’s a great time to try and figure out how we should make games, not just now but in the future. A lot of the practices we have in making games have stayed the same for the last few decades … we put a lot of effort into providing satisfaction and motivation for players, but we don’t put the same into how we build our own processes.”

Noodle Cat is hiring now, in preparation for work on the company’s first game, which will be an original IP. Hunt added, “We like to tell people we want their best, not their most … we’re trying to make a structure that is built around every person being able to work in the time and space and method that will give us the best of their skills and creativity.”