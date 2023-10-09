GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Get ready for some frontlines action for something besides Call of Duty. Novarama is showing off multiplayer for its United 1944 first-person shooter game.

The Barcelona, Spain-based developer is showing the WWII shooter at the Steam Next Fest. The game will show if gamers are ready to go back to the Second World War, which has admittedly been overdone over the years with lots of games. You’ll find the game here on Steam.

After a successful beta playtest in late September, players can now immerse themselves in the action-packed battles until the festivities conclude on October 16.

The new Survivors mode, which was introduced last month and received enthusiastic feedback from players, makes its return. To provide a glimpse into the gameplay, the devs released an overview video, showcasing the intense and immersive atmosphere of the game.

United 1944 takes us back to France and North Africa in WWII.

You can squad up in 16v16 battles set in the WWII theaters of France and North Africa, where significant historical events unfolded. In France, players will engage in combat in the aftermath of the Allied invasion on D-Day, while North Africa hosts battles for control of crucial regions that played a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of the war.

As players fight on the frontlines, they will scavenge for resources, fortify bases, defend outposts, and craft essential gear. The game aims to strike a balance between realism and enjoyable gameplay, delivering an unforgettable war experience.

The survivors mode also makes its return. In this mode, every player is an enemy, and survival depends on one’s resourcefulness. Scour the city for essential supplies, establish improvised bases, and adapt strategies to outlast opponents. The objective is to stay alive and extract with valuable loot.

The online demo will run for the entire duration of Steam Next Fest, providing players with a week-long opportunity to experience the game. Servers will be available in Europe, North America, and Asia, ensuring smooth gameplay for players in these regions. Unlike previous access requirements, newcomers to United 1944 can simply download the demo from the game’s Steam page and dive straight into battle after completing a short bootcamp session to familiarize themselves with the game’s mechanics.

United 1944 will demo at the Steam Next Fest for seven days.

Additionally, Twitch drops will be active during Steam Next Fest. Viewers watching creators stream UNITED 1944 will have the chance to obtain a weapon charm and a character outfit, adding excitement and rewards to the spectator experience.

Novarama has been making games since 2003, including Killsquad, Samurai Jack, Battle Through Time and Invizimals. It has partnered with Tencent.