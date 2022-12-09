Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Several of November’s game releases have shot to the top — well, close to the top — of the charts, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group. Consumer spending in the U.S. is also slightly higher than it was last year, thanks in part to a surge in hardware sales. Overall spending for the year is still down slightly compared with 2021.

November 2022 Dollar Sales, Millions Nov

2021 Nov

2022 Change Total Video Game Sales $6,111 $6,286 3% Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR platforms) $4,983 $4,742 -5% Video Game Hardware $866 $1,254 45% Video Game Accessories $262 $289 10% *Mobile spending provided by Sensor Tower

“Strong hardware performance in the month of November (45% increase vs. year ago to $1.3 billion) was due primarily to a significant increase in PlayStation 5 volume when compared to a year ago,” said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. “PlayStation 5 was November’s best-selling hardware platform in both unit and dollar sales, while Nintendo Switch ranked 2nd across both measures. PlayStation 5 remains the best-selling hardware platform of 2022 in year-to-date dollar sales, while Nintendo Switch leads in units.”

The increase in hardware sales is likely driven in part by holiday sales. Piscatella noted in a LinkedIn post that sales of hardware bundles (which can be slightly more expensive than the consoles alone) are counted towards hardware sales, not software. An increase in available units to purchase also likely helped move the needle.

Piscatella added, “November’s strong performance brings year-to-date spending to $49.0 billion, a 6% decline when compared to the same period in 2021.”

Event GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 Join the GamesBeat community online, February 1-2, to examine the findings and emerging trends within the metaverse.

Register Here

November 2022 NPD: Top 20 best-selling games of the month in the U.S.

NPD tracks physical sales at retailers, but it also gets digital data directly from publishers. Not every company participates. For example, Nintendo doesn’t share its first-party sales and Activision Blizzard does not provide its Battle.net sales.

These charts are sorted by dollar sales — not number of units sold. And this is for full-game sales and does not include in-game spending.

Rank Last

Month

Rank All Platforms Publisher 1 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) Activision Blizzard (Corp) 2 NEW God of War Ragnarök Sony (Corp) 3 NEW Pokémon Scarlet/Violet* Nintendo 4 NEW Sonic Frontiers Sega 5 4 Madden NFL 23 Electronic Arts 6 3 FIFA 23 Electronic Arts 7 8 NBA 2K23* Take-Two Interactive 8 2 Gotham Knights Warner Bros. Interactive 9 39 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 10 47 Mario Party Superstars* Nintendo 11 10 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 12 28 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 13 11 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 14 6 Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Ubisoft 15 7 Persona 5 Atlus 16 5 NHL 23 Electronic Arts 17 NEW Tactics Ogre Reborn Square Enix Inc (Corp) 18 13 Minecraft Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 19 40 Horizon 2: Forbidden West Sony (Corp) 20 36 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Nintendo *Digital sales not included

While several new releases are jockeying for 2nd place on the charts, they haven’t toppled Modern Warfare II. In fact, in terms of year-to-date sales, MWII has officially dethroned Elden Ring — which just won Game of the Year at the Game Awards — as the best-seller. It also now outranks Bandai Namco’s hit as the best-selling game of the year and the last 12 months.

In response to the NPD report, Activision president Rob Kostich said in a statement, “From the start, the excitement for Modern Warfare II has been incredible. We’re grateful to our fans, who have come together in record numbers. We know our players always have many entertainment choices in front of them, which our teams recognize and are constantly driving to create exciting, new experiences. Our first mid-season content refresh is only days away, and there’s so much more to come in 2023.”

November releases shoot up the charts

November saw the release of several popular franchise games. God of War Ragnarök, Elden Ring’s primary competitor at The Game Awards, immediately jumped to 2nd place. Considering it was ones Sony’s most successful first-party launches to date, it’s not a shock. It’s also charting in the year’s top-selling games, and tops PlayStation’s own charts (see below).

The other major franchise release this month was Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, which also made it onto the best-seller list at rank 3. Considering both Legends: Arceus and Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl have both remained on at least one of these charts all year, this is also not surprising. Sonic Frontiers, however, is doing almost as well as the other two at rank 4. While Sonic has just as much name recognition, it’s a bit of a surprise (but a gratifying one) to see it running so closely with the leaders of the pack.

Black Friday boosts numbers for games on sale

As the charts show, several games that were further down the list have jumped up some places. It’s not as dramatic a leap as, say, October’s Persona and Nier boosts, but it’s worth noting all the same. Mario Party Superstars, for example, went from 47th place to 10th thanks to being half-off during the sale period. Similarly, Forbidden West and Miles Morales got a sales boost thanks to holiday price cut.

November 2022 NPD: 20 best-selling games of 2022 so far

Rank Last

Month

Rank All Platforms Publisher 1 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) Activision Blizzard (Corp) 2 1 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 3 4 Madden NFL 23 Electronic Arts 4 3 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Warner Bros. Interactive 5 NEW God of War Ragnarök Sony (Corp) 6 5 Pokémon Legends: Arceus* Nintendo 7 NEW Pokémon Scarlet/Violet* Nintendo 8 6 Horizon II: Forbidden West Sony (Corp) 9 8 FIFA 23 Electronic Arts 10 7 MLB: The Show 22^ Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 11 9 Call of Duty: Vanguard Activision Blizzard (Corp) 12 10 Gran Turismo 7 Sony (Corp) 13 11 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 14 12 Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo 15 14 Gotham Knights Warner Bros. Interactive 16 13 Minecraft Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 17 21 NBA 2K23* Take-Two Interactive 18 15 Nintendo Switch Sports* Nintendo 19 20 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 20 22 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo *Digital sales not included

^Xbox & Switch digital sales not included

November 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling games of the last 12 months

Rank Last

Month

Rank All Platforms Publisher 1 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) Activision Blizzard (Corp) 2 1 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 3 6 Madden NFL 23 Electronic Arts 4 4 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Warner Bros. Interactive 5 NEW God of War Ragnarök Sony (Corp) 6 2 Call of Duty: Vanguard Activision Blizzard (Corp) 7 8 Pokémon Legends: Arceus* Nintendo 8 NEW Pokémon Scarlet/Violet* Nintendo 9 9 Horizon II: Forbidden West Sony (Corp) 10 16 FIFA 23 Electronic Arts *Digital sales not included

November 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Nintendo-platform games in the U.S.

Rank Last

Month

Rank Nintendo Platforms Publisher 1 NEW Pokémon Scarlet/Violet* Nintendo 2 NEW Sonic Frontiers Sega 3 17 Mario Party Superstars* Nintendo 4 11 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 5 4 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 6 1 Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Ubisoft 7 13 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Nintendo 8 7 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo 9 5 Splatoon 3* Nintendo 10 6 Nintendo Switch Sports* Nintendo *Digital sales not included

November 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling PlayStation-platform games in the U.S.

Rank Last

Month

Rank PlayStation Platforms Publisher 1 NEW God of War Ragnarök Sony (Corp) 2 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) Activision Blizzard (Corp) 3 4 Madden NFL 23 Electronic Arts 4 3 FIFA 23 Electronic Arts 5 NEW Sonic Frontiers Sega 6 6 NBA 2K23* Take-Two Interactive 7 2 Gotham Knights Warner Bros. Interactive 8 11 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 9 12 Horizon II: Forbidden West Sony (Corp) 10 13 Gran Turismo 7 Sony (Corp) *Digital sales not included

November 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Xbox-platform games in the U.S.

Rank Last

Month

Rank Xbox Platforms Publisher 1 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) Activision Blizzard (Corp) 2 3 Madden NFL 23 Electronic Arts 3 4 FIFA 23 Electronic Arts 4 NEW Sonic Frontiers Sega 5 2 Gotham Knights Warner Bros. Interactive 6 6 NBA 2K23* Take-Two Interactive 7 5 NHL 23 Electronic Arts 8 8 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 9 9 Forza Horizon 5 Microsoft (Corp) 10 7 Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) *Digital sales not included