Npixel announced it is taking applications for players to participate in a second community test for Gran Saga: Unlimited, an upcoming Web3 massively multiplayer online game.

South Korea’s Npixel is creating its own in-house platform Metapixel for the game, and it will be published on the new Aptos Network blockchain platform.

Gran Saga: Unlimited is a PC MMORPG based on the developer’s highly popular 2021 role-playing game, Gran Saga, which has had 4.2 million downloads across the Asian gaming market. Gran Saga: Unlimited is a traditional MMORPG, where players can build characters of various classes and play with other players in a wide range of player-versus-environment and player-versus-player content.

It’s a sequel to a Web2 game, but this one will be a Web3 title. Users will have the opportunity to earn in-game assets and mint gaming equipment as NFTs, which they will be able to freely trade inside a variety of NFT marketplaces built on the Aptos Network. The game will be launched for PC platforms first and will later be able to access the game via mobile smartphones.

Those who want to participate in the Gran Saga: Unlimited second community test can learn more and apply through the Metapixel website.

Key features

Metapixel uses the Aptos Network blockchain.

The game’s features include an extensive world map with various, unique regions ready for exploration. It has carefully crafted dungeons and field bosses to encourage cooperative play between different character classes. It has a clan system to bring players together and foster competition. And it has chaos field gameplay for player-versus-player action. It also has a proof-of-play system.

One of the biggest features of Gran Saga: Unlimited is players’ ability to experience and obtain in-game items via proof of play, one of the keystones of Gran Saga: Unlimited’s Web3 gaming approach. Certain key assets within the game will be supplied in a limited quantity, and players will have access to data about the drop rates of these assets within the game. These applications of blockchain technology are expected to act as the first step toward establishing a fully transparent and sustainable in-game economy.

Daniel Park, the head of the studio developing Gran Saga: Unlimited, said in a statement, “We would like to finally demonstrate our vision for what web3 gaming is.” In regards to the partnerships signed during development, he explained, “We partnered with major names in the industry like Aptos and Blocto in hopes to realize that vision. Our ultimate goal is to create an environment where players can naturally reap the benefits of web3 gaming. All they need to do is sign in and play.”