Npixel unveiled a new trailer for its massively multiplayer online role-playing game Chrono Odyssey. And it shows the South Korean game developer is serious about creating this fantasy MMORPG as an impressive open world.

The company said the title features intuitive combat and gameplay centered around time manipulation. The game is powered by Unreal Engine 5, and it has gameplay mechanics that allow players to manipulate time to redefine combat and the surrounding environment.

Chrono Odyssey was originally announced in 2020 and will be coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The company hasn’t said how it will use the Web3 elements.

“It is with our deep passion and appreciation that we unveil our trailer today. Chrono Odyssey is an ambitious project created by passionate developers and avid gamers who understand the power of immersive gaming experiences,” said Chrono Odyssey producer Samuel Seo, in a statement.

The dynamic trailer captures the living and ever-changing world of Chrono Odyssey, which brings new weather and environments with each season, the company said. Additionally, viewers will get an in-depth look at Chrono Odyssey’s action-packed and innovative gameplay which allows players to manipulate time and space during battles to explore alternate timelines and solutions — all of which are further enhanced by the captivating musical artistry of legendary composer Cris Velasco (Fortnite, ​​Resident Evil, Bloodborne, God of War).

“We firmly believe MMORPGs serve as gateways to unforgettable experiences and cherished memories, formed through shared adventures and challenges,” added Chrono Odyssey technical director Ken Kang, in a statement.

Chrono Odyssey is ambitiously aiming to redefine the MMORPG genre with its stunning graphics powered by the Unreal Engine 5, a high degree of freedom in a seamless open world and a dynamic combat system further powered by the concept of time and space. In Chrono Odyssey, players will be able to choose between six distinct character classes—Swordsman, Paladin, Ranger, Sorcerer, Berserker and Assassin—whose unique combat styles and mechanics serve to facilitate both immersive roleplaying and co-op gameplay experiences within its breathtaking universe.

“Our ultimate goal with Chrono Odyssey is to ignite gamers’ passion and tie them with a truly unforgettable gaming experience — one that will last a lifetime,” said Chrono Odyssey art director Tei Yoon.

Npixel is a South Korea-based game developer that has achieved the fastest unicorn status in Korean gaming history and is a rising star in the industry known for its first title Gran Saga, an anime-style collectible MMORPG which has achieved top downloads and grossing across major east Asian regions.