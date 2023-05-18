Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Nvidia today announced its latest line of GPUs, the GeForce RTX 4060 family. The three new graphics cards include the 4060 Ti 8GB, the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB and the RTX 4060. The former launches on May 24, while the latter two launch in July. The RTX 4060 is the cheapest, starting at $299. Nvidia also revealed that the 4060 family provides DLSS 3 neural rendering and ray-tracing tech to over 300 games.

The company touts the new cards’ usefulness for gamers, including the DLSS support — which also rolls out for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Diablo IV at launch — and performance at 1080p. Matt Wuebbling, VP of global GeForce marketing, said in a statement, “The RTX 4060 family delivers PC gamers both great value and great performance at 1080p, whether they’re building a gaming battle box or an AI-assisted creation station. These GPUs deliver an incredible upgrade, starting at just $299, putting Ada Lovelace and DLSS 3 in the hands of millions more worldwide.”

Nvidia and Microsoft also announced today that they’re partnering to release Xbox games on GeForce Now, meaning anyone who owns the game on PC can play it on other devices. One of the first games to join the cloud gaming service is Gears 5, the latest entry in Xbox’s flagship Gears of War series. According to Nvidia, GeForce Now will get regular additions of Xbox titles, with the next ones being Deathloop, Grounded and Pentiment.

The RTX 4060 Ti 8GB launches on May 24 for $399. The RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti 16GB both launch in July, for $299 and $499 respectively.