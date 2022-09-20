Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Nvidia announced at its GTC conference more details about its Concierge for autonomous vehicles. More specifically, it outlines Concierge’s infotainment features.

According to Nvidia, the Concierge will offer AI-powered convenience and entertainment features to each car seat and its occupant, in addition to “traditional” cockpit displays. It will be available to all users with the Drive AGX platform, Drive IX software stack and Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine.

And now you can also get cloud gaming in the backseat of your car. With software-defined capabilities, cars are becoming living spaces, complete with the same entertainment available at home.

Nvidia Drive Concierge lets passengers watch videos and experience high-performance gaming wherever they go. Users can choose from their favorite apps and stream videos and games on any vehicle screen.

By using the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service, passengers can access more than 1,400 titles without the need for downloads, benefitting from automatic updates and unlimited cloud storage.

The Concierge’s features can range from driver and occupant monitoring, digital assistants, and the ability to stream content such as movies or games. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that the company wishes to make the hundreds of hours each person spends in their car more enjoyable.

Drive Concierge “seamlessly orchestrates driver information, cockpit and infotainment functions” and can host multiple virtual machines on a single chip. It also supports the Android Automotive operating system.