Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Nvidia announced today a new upgrade for users of its GeForce Now streaming service. Those who use the service to stream games to their Chrome and Edge browsers will now have higher frame rates and resolution for their games.

The upgrade is only available to RTX 3080-tier members, the most expensive tier for subscribers. Those at this level will soon be able to stream their PC games via their browser up to 1440p and 120 FPS. Subscribers need only adjust their settings, even on low-powered computers.

GeForce Now began supporting browsers in 2021. Users can play their PC games via the cloud gaming service, which puts the burden of support on Nvidia’s servers. The service is also adding support for several new games this week, including Phoenix Point (via Epic Games) and Century: Age of Ashes (via Steam).