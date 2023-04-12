Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Nvidia launched its GeForce RTX 4070 graphics processing unit (GPU) and graphics card for $600.

The GPU features the advancements of Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace architecture — including DLSS 3 which uses AI technology to speed up graphics rendering. It also takes advantage of neural rendering, real-time ray-tracing technologies and it can run most modern games at over 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution.

Nvidia said today’s PC gamers increasingly want super-premium visual experiences, with 83% of GeForce RTX 40 Series desktop gamers enabling ray tracing and 79% turning on DLSS, which uses AI-powered graphics that massively boosts performance, now in its third generation.

“We all are starting to understand how important a technology AI is and is going to become,” said Justin Walker, senior director of GeForce products, in a press briefing. “I think it’s not news that AI is a big technology, but [it is news] just how important it’s going to become in our lives. I think it’s become much more apparent, particularly with ChadGPT and all the excitement around generative AI.”

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

He added, “Now, on the gaming side, of course, we’ve been experiencing the power of AI. When we’re gaming, we can take a image render and use AI to infer a 4K image. And we can use AI to infer an entire frame. So the that power of AI is what we’re feeling in our gaming business, and we’re driving in our gaming business just as much as other areas of the company.”

“We’ve created a whole bunch of raytracing algorithms to help accelerate ray tracing. And today we can take a modern game like Cyberpunk 2077, which is arguably one of the most advanced, graphically advanced games on the market today, and we can we can fully retrace everything, not just the shadows, not just the reflections, not just the ambient occlusion within ray tracing the entire thing,” he said. “That would have been just completely unthinkable a couple generations ago. So the technology has advanced significantly and along with that the game developer and gamer adoption has has also advanced.”

Play at 100+ FPS at 1440p with DLSS 3

The RTX 4070 allows the latest games such as A Plague Tale: Requiem, Dying Light 2, Microsoft

Flight Simulator, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and other demanding titles to run at over 100 frames per second, thanks to DLSS 3.

“Making sure games are ‘RTX ON’ with both ray tracing and DLSS has become a top priority for

the majority of PC gamers,” said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at

Nvidia, in a statement. “With prices starting at $599, the RTX 4070 is an amazing upgrade for gamers running on previous-generation GPUs.”

It can also run popular games such as Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy that support DLSS 2. Anticipating the launch, rival Advanced Micro Devices poked fun at whether Nvidia can really do what it says it can do.

With DLSS 3, AI-powered frame generation creates new, high-quality frames for smoother gameplay, rendering seven out of every eight pixels in a scene. Responsiveness is maintained through Nvidia Reflex, which reduces input lag between devices and monitors.

Ray-tracing performance has also significantly improved, thanks to advancements like Shader Execution Reordering (SER), cutting-edge Opacity Micromap and Displaced Micro-Mesh Engines. These innovations enable even the most demanding games to simultaneously implement multiple ray-tracing effects or even full ray tracing, also known as path tracing, for better realism and immersion.

This ombination of third-generation ray tracing and DLSS has resulted in a 16 times leap in ray-tracing operations per pixel over the past five years. Nvidia said adoption rates have soared, with over 400 RTX games and applications available, with adoption of DLSS 3 at seven times faster than its predecessor.

On a game like Cyberpunk 2077, Nvidia is executing 635 ray-tracing operations for every pixel, compared to just 39 per pixel in 2018 on Battlefield V. That’s a 16 times increase in the number of calculations over five years.

“Just by adding more and more transistors, you’re not going to get this level of performance increase,” Walker said.

Performance and features

Compared to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, the GeForce RTX 4070 is on average 2.6 times faster with DLSS 3, and on average 1.4 times faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 with DLSS 3.

DLSS 3 provides Ada Lovelace GPUs with a tremendous performance boost, but the GeForce RTX

4070 also excels in traditional games that do not include more advanced features such as ray

tracing and DLSS.

In these rasterized games, the GeForce RTX 4070 is on par with the GeForce RTX 3080 while running at nearly half the power — and offering an additional 2GB of memory. Additionally, the RTX 4070’s memory subsystem has been enhanced with 36MB of L2 cache and 12GB of high-speed GDDR6X memory.

Geared for content creators

The GeForce RTX 4070 GPU comes backed by the NVIDIA Studio platform, which enables content creators to work faster and smarter with RTX acceleration and AI tools. Serving creators from livestreamers to video editors, the platform supercharges 100 creative apps, provides lasting stability with NVIDIA Studio Drivers and includes a powerful suite of Studio apps, such as Nvidia Omniverse, Canvas and Broadcast.

3D modelers rendering 4K scenes with the AI-powered DLSS 3 in Nvidia Omniverse — a platform hub to interconnect existing 3D workflows, replacing linear pipelines with live-sync creation for real-time collaboration — can expect 2.8 times faster performance than last generation’s GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

Broadcasters deploying the eighth-generation NVIDIA video encoder NVENC, with support for AV1, will enjoy 40% better efficiency. Livestreams will appear as if bitrate was increased by 40% — a big boost in image quality for popular broadcast apps like OBS Studio. AV1 is already supported in Discord with a full release coming to YouTube via OBS Studio soon.

Video editors will see 20% faster video export speeds, thanks to the eighth-generation Nvidia encoder on the GeForce RTX 4070, along with AV1 incorporated into top video editing apps. And all creators can benefit from the new fourth-generation Tensor Cores for AI tools, providing a significant performance increase from the last generation.

Where to Buy

The GeForce RTX 4070 will be available starting tomorrow at $600.

An Nvidia Founders Edition design will be available directly from NVIDIA.com and select retailers. Custom boards, including stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models, will be available from top add-in card providers such as ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, Galax, Gigabyte, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac.

Asked if this is a good time to launch compared to the past couple of years when there were shortages, Walker said, “Let’s just say we should see really good availability for partners at this point.”

The company has already taken actions during the economic slowdown to clear inventory from its sales channels.