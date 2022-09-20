Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Nvidia today announced its first software- and infrastructure-as-a-service offering — Nvidia Omniverse Cloud — a suite of cloud services for artists, developers and enterprise teams to design, publish, operate and experience metaverse applications anywhere.

The technology uses the cloud to tap the heavy-duty power of datacenters to enable Omniverse tools wherever the users happen to be. More than 700 companies and 200,000 people are using Omniverse now.

Using Omniverse Cloud, individuals and teams can experience in one click the ability to design and collaborate on 3D workflows without the need for any local compute power. Omniverse Cloud will leverage Nvidia’s cloud gaming solution, GeForce Now, which has a global graphics delivery network.

“The next evolution of the internet called the metaverse will be extended with 3D,” said Richard Kerris, vice president of the Omniverse at Nvidia, in a press briefing. “Now to understand what the impact of that is going to be the traditional internet that we know today connects websites described in HTML and viewed through a browser. The metaverse is going to be the evolution of that internet connecting virtual 3d worlds using USD, or universal scene description.”

He added, “Think of it as the HTML of 3D that can be viewed to a real time virtual simulation engine. This means you’ll be able to interact with 3D objects, experience virtually things like that. It doesn’t mean that everybody’s going to be like Ready Player One, with the helmets and all. That’s simply a mechanism for experiencing things. It means that every device that you have today that interacts with the web will be able to interact with 3D, and that’s going to be game changing.”

Roboticists can train, simulate, test and deploy AI-enabled intelligent machines with increased scalability and accessibility. Autonomous vehicle engineers can generate physically based sensor data and simulate traffic scenarios to test a variety of road and weather conditions for safe self-driving deployment.

Omniverse Cloud is based on the open Universal Scene Description (USD) standard for interoperable 3D assets.

“The metaverse, the 3D internet, connects virtual 3D worlds described in USD and viewed through a simulation engine,” said Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEo, in a statement. “With Omniverse in the cloud, we can connect teams worldwide to design, build, and operate virtual worlds and digital twins.”

Global leaders support Omniverse Cloud

Early supporters of Omniverse Cloud include RIMAC Group, WPP and Siemens. WPP happens to be the biggest marketing services organization in the world, and it is fully adopting Omniverse Cloud.

WPP is the first to launch automotive marketing services on Omniverse Cloud to deliver custom, advanced 3D content and experiences to automotive brands.

Developers, creators, and enterprises around the world are using Nvidia Omniverse to build virtual worlds and push the boundaries of the metaverse. Based on Universal Scene Description (USD) originally created by Pixar — an extensible, common language for virtual worlds — Omniverse is a scalable computing platform for full-design-fidelity 3D simulation workflows that developers across global industries are using to build out the 3D internet.

During the latest GTC keynote, Nvidia announced the largest release of new features for Omniverse to date, with Omniverse Cloud managed services and container deployments, new developer toolkits, and an open publishing portal for developers.

With these latest releases and capabilities, developers can build, extend, and connect 3D tools and platforms to the Omniverse ecosystem with greater ease than ever.

Cloud services for building and operating metaverse applications

Nvidia’s first SaaS offering, Omniverse Cloud is an infrastructure-as-a-service that connects Omniverse applications running in the cloud, on premises, or on edge devices. Users can create and collaborate on any device with the Omniverse App Streaming feature, access and edit shared virtual worlds with Omniverse Nucleus Cloud, and scale 3D workloads across the cloud with Omniverse Farm.

Omniverse Cloud runs on the planetary-scale Omniverse Cloud Computer. It is powered by Nvidia OVX systems for graphics-rich virtual world simulation, Nvidia HGX for advanced AI workloads.

“Through GeForce Now, we’ve built a global GDN, a graphics delivery network,” Nvidia CEO Huang said in the GTC keynote today.

Huang believes the largest industries — retail, consumer and luxury goods, supply chain, logistics, and more — will use Omniverse to connect their teams, visualize their data in full fidelity, generate synthetic data to train AI models and simulate digital twins.

“Omniverse is a new computer platform and requires a new computer system,” Huang said.

The foundations include RTX graphics, OVX servers, and Nvidia GPUs, he said.

Kerris said that many metaverse applications are already here and they’re growing at unprecedented rates. Fashion designers and furniture makers and retailers are offering virtual 3D products that you can try out with augmented reality.

Telcos are creating digital twins of their radio networks to optimize where to put radio towers, thanks to work being done by Heavy.AI.

“Using Omniverse they’re going to be able to save billions of dollars in how they’re deploying 5G networks,” Kerris said.

And companies like Siemens and BMW are creating digital twins of warehouses and factories to optimize their logistics.

“And we are building a digital twin of the Earth to predict the climate decades into the future,” said Kerris. “Omniverse is like nothing that’s ever been built before. It is a platform for building and operating metaverse applications on a real-time large-scale 3D database, a computing platform that enables 3D designers and teams to better connect and build existing 3D pipelines that operate virtual worlds simulations.”

Nvidia has created its own Omniverse applications such as Isaac Sim, for testing robots, and Omniverse Replicator for synthetic data generation, and Drive for autonomous vehicle testing. And other apps are proliferating. Lowes is using Magic Leap 2’s augmented reality to enable warehouse workers to work more efficiently by seeing visual prompts in the warehouse while wearing the Magic Leap 2 AR glasses.

“Lowe’s is now using Omniverse as their platform to design build, and operate digital twins of their stores to optimize operations and enhance the shopping experience,” Kerris said. “Omniverse provides physically accurate digital twins and multiple ways to collaborate whether it’s on a workstation or an Omniverse connected Magic Leap 2 AR headset. Lowe’s is enhancing their associates’ experiences by giving them superpowers.”

Omniverse will be powered by a new Nvidia OVX platform with new GPUs announced today. Nvidia has 150 partners for Omniverse. Deutsche Bahn, the second largest transport company in the world and operator of the national railway in Germany is using Omniverse to build and operate digital twins of more than 5,700 rail stations and 33,000 kilometers of track to optimize for capacity utilization, efficiency, and safety.

“Deutsche Bahn expects to increase capacity and efficiency of the railway and reduce its carbon footprint without building any new tracks,” Kerris said.