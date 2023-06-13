Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Hexagon, a Nordic company focused on digital reality, is collaborating with Nvidia to enable industrial digital twins to capture data in real time.

Digital twins are digital replicas of designs such as factories or buildings in the real. The idea of the collaboration is to unite reality capture, manufacturing twins, AI, simulation and visualization to deliver real-time comparisons to real-world models.

The collaboration will connect technologies from Hexagon and Nvidia to enable seamless, multi-user workflows through a unified view for factory planning and design, as well as process quality optimization and operations.

As part of the collaboration, Hexagon’s HxDR reality capture platform and Nexus manufacturing platform

will be connected to Nvidia Omniverse, a platform for developing and operating industrial metaverse

applications, based on the Universal Scene Description (USD) framework.

The connected platforms provide complementary technologies that enable customers to advance manufacturing for digital factories and accelerate the power of digital twins for intelligent cities, construction and infrastructure.

“Our Hexagon innovation team has been working with Nvidia to develop opportunities that unite reality

capture, AI, simulation, data analysis and visualisation with seamless collaborative planning platforms,”

said Paolo Guglielmini, CEO of Hexagon, in a statement. “With Nvidia technologies and Hexagon’s Smart

Digital RealitiesTM, our solutions will deliver real-time comparisons of real- and virtual-world models.”

Through real-time data capture and analyses, Hexagon said its Smart Digital Realities transform digital twins to provide customers with a 360-degree picture of the real world that helps improve productivity, quality, safety and profitability when used with simulated solutions.

“Every industry is racing to digitalise their physical processes for the next wave of advanced automation,”

said Rev Lebaredian, vice president of Omniverse and simulation technology at Nvidia, in a statement. “In collaboration with Hexagon, we’ll bridge the gap between the real and virtual worlds — a prerequisite for building digital twins — allowing us to train robots in virtual worlds and bring autonomy to everything that moves.”