Nvidia unveiled new innovations in gaming hardware ahead of the Gamescom 2023 event in Cologne, Germany.

The tech giant has unveiled its latest advancements in gaming technology, including anticipated DLSS 3.5 and Reflex features, as well as exciting collaborations and projects that the company says are set to revolutionize the gaming experience.

One of the highlights of Nvidia’s showcase is the introduction of DLSS 3.5, the newest iteration of its neural network that uses AI to make 3D graphics faster. DLSS 3.5 brings AI-enhanced real-time ray tracing to GeForce RTX GPUs, offering unparalleled image quality by replacing manual denoisers with an AI-powered network. A key feature of DLSS 3.5 is Ray Reconstruction, which generates higher-quality pixels between sampled rays, resulting in stunningly realistic visuals.

To demonstrate the power of DLSS 3.5, Nvidia announced partnerships with game developers. Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment’s title launching on October 27, will showcase DLSS 3.5, full ray tracing, and Reflex technologies. The highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, along with its expansion, will also feature DLSS 3.5, full ray tracing, and Reflex support. Additionally, the classic game Portal will receive an upgrade to DLSS 3.5 later this fall.

Alan Wake 2 is getting a boost from Nvidia’s DLSS 3.5.

DLSS 3.5 is not limited to gaming alone. It also enhances image quality in real-time 3D creator applications, providing creators with even more realistic and immersive experiences. Ray Reconstruction will be integrated into upcoming releases of popular applications such as D5 Render, Chaos Vantage, and Nvidia Omniverse. Visitors to Nvidia at Gamescom will get a chance to see these things in action.

Industry leaders have expressed their excitement about the advancements brought forth by DLSS 3.5. Matt Wuebbling, vice president of marketing at Nvidia, said in a statement, “With the addition of Ray Reconstruction in Nvidia DLSS 3.5, developers are aided by AI to enhance the worlds they create by increasing image quality further than previously thought possible.”

Jakub Knapik, vice president of art and global art director at CD Projekt Red, emphasized the improvements DLSS 3.5 brings to Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, stating that players can expect sharper images, accurate lighting, and the highest frame rates possible.

In addition to DLSS 3.5, Nvidia has exciting news for gamers. The company announced that popular titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Payday 3, and Fortnite will receive DLSS and Reflex upgrades. These enhancements will provide players with improved performance and image quality, elevating their gaming experiences to new heights.

Nvidia surprised fans with the announcement of Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project. This project involves the Half-Life 2 community collaborating to create a remastered version of the iconic game using Nvidia’s RTX technologies. By leveraging full ray tracing, DLSS 3, Reflex, and RTX IO, the modding community aims to deliver an extraordinary gaming experience for GeForce RTX users.

Nvidia’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming extends beyond graphics. The company’s ACE (Artificial Character Emotion) initiative introduces NeMo SteerLM, a new technique that brings emotion and personality to AI-powered non-playable characters (NPCs). With SteerLM, developers can customize NPCs, allowing them to interact more naturally and provide memorable experiences for players.

Nvidia is bringing RTX to Half-Life 2.

“ACE is short for Avatar cloud engines, and it basically allows developers to create next-generation (non-player characters) NPCs using generative AI. And so the way it works is basically, with NPCs, we can use AI to convert responses from speech to text,” said Henry Lin, director of product management at Nvidia, said in an interview with GamesBeat.

In a demo, Nvidia showed how developers and even players can modify the response of an NPC to be more friendly or less friendly, with the simple change of a slider for the AI.

Lastly, GeForce Now, Nvidia’s cloud gaming platform, has received a significant upgrade. Ultimate members now have access to RTX 4080-class servers throughout North America and Europe. Additionally, upcoming triple-A titles, including Alan Wake II, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion, Payday 3, and Party Animals, will be available for streaming, supported by DLSS 3.5. Ultimate members can enjoy high-resolution gaming with up to 240 fps or 4K 120 fps, and even ultrawide resolutions without the need for hardware upgrades.

Lind said that the RTX 4080-class servers are now fully deployed through North America and Europe.