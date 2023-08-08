We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Nvidia has unveiled the CloudXR Suite, a comprehensive solution designed to simplify and enhance the streaming of extended reality (XR) experiences.

The suite aims to enable enterprises and developers to adopt high-quality XR applications with ease, providing immersive environments that can be accessed from anywhere using all-in-one (AIO) headsets or mobile XR devices.

The CloudXR Suite combines the power of the newly unveiled Nvidia RTX GPUs and Nvidia RTX Virtual Workstation (vWS) software to deliver high-fidelity XR applications to Android and iOS devices.

By dynamically adjusting to network conditions, CloudXR ensures optimal image quality and frame rates, enabling wireless augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences at a level comparable to tethered VR experiences.

One of the key advantages of the CloudXR Suite is its ability to orchestrate and scale XR workloads effectively, providing enterprises with flexibility in managing their XR applications. Developers can also leverage the suite’s advanced platform to create custom XR products, tailoring experiences to their users’ specific needs. CloudXR offers high-quality streaming across both public and private networks, making it a versatile solution for various use cases.

Companies such as Ericsson and VMware have already embraced the CloudXR Suite. Ericsson, a global telecommunications company, is collaborating with Nvidia to implement low-latency, low-loss scalable throughput (L4S) in CloudXR, reducing lag and enabling users to experience photorealistic XR environments on high-bandwidth, low-latency networks.

The CloudXR Suite comprises three components: CloudXR Essentials, CloudXR Server Extensions, and CloudXR Client Extensions. Each component introduces new features and enhancements to streamline XR streaming and development. CloudXR Essentials, the underlying streaming layer, includes optimizations for 5G networks, quality of service algorithms, and enhanced logging tools. CloudXR Server Extensions improve server-side interfaces, while CloudXR Client Extensions offer a Unity Editor plug-in for developers to build custom CloudXR client applications.

The release of the CloudXR Suite marks a significant milestone in the XR industry, providing enterprises, developers, and end users with a powerful solution to stream high-quality XR content. The suite enables independent software vendors (ISVs) to create GPU-accelerated applications that target users with mobile XR devices. It also offers cloud service providers, orchestrators, and system integrators the ability to extend their GPU services to support next-generation XR applications.

The CloudXR Suite is now available for download.