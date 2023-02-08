Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Nintendo announced at today’s Nintendo Direct that upcoming title Octopath Traveler II would get a demo ahead of launch. The demo rolls out to players today, and their progress will carry over to the game itself. Octopath Traveler II launches on Nintendo Switch on February 24.

Nintendo first revealed the sequel at last year’s September Direct, where it also showed off the new characters and gameplay. While it’s very similar to the original, the story will feature a new set of characters and a new day/night cycle.

As with the original, players must choose which characters’ stories to follow, and each has their own contribution to the party. This is Square Enix’s return to the 2.5D art style of the first Octopath following last year’s release, Triangle Strategy.