Odyssey Interactive — an indie game development studio founded by ex-Riot Games development leads — has raised $19 million in a series A round.

The studio released an open beta for Omega Strikers, its debut title, in September. The title is a free-to-play 3v3 competitive knockout striker. The game draws inspiration from Rocket League’s format and League of Legend’s character-based combat.

At launch, the game was the top 61 most sold games on Steam. This success can be owed to its Twitch viewership and its competitive Creator VS event.

The studio plans to fully release Omega Strikers in February 2023, including simultaneous releases on mobile and console. Luckily for players, Odyssey Interactive plans to include full cross play and cross progression at launch. This way players can enjoy Omega Strikers on their platform of choice.

Makers Fund lead the round with Anthos Capital, Andreesen Horowitz (a16z) and Mitch Lasky participating. It’s clear these investors valued the team’s prior experience working on live service games.

“The Odyssey Interactive team has an impressively well-rounded, hands-on experience in developing, shipping and running live service games,” said Ryann Lai, Partner at Makers Fund. “The launch of their first title, Omega Strikers, showcases their ability to create an endearing IP and to execute with the nimbleness, precision and savvy necessary to succeed in today’s highly competitive content market.”

Additionally, Omega Strikers will have two major updates on November 17 and December 8 before launching in February 2023.