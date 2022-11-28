Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Offworld Industries is working on Starship Troopers: Extermination as a squad-based co-op shooter title for 2023.

In collaboration with Sony Pictures Consumer Products, Offworld Industries is making a 12-player, squad-based co-op first-person shooter inspired by the 1997 Starship Troopers film, which was based on a 1959 sci-fi novel of the same name by Robert Heinlein.

The title will arrive on Steam Early Access on the PC in 2023. Starship Troopers: Extermination puts players on the far-off front lines in an all-out assault against the Arachnid menace.

You can squad up as a trooper in the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite Special Forces group within the Mobile Infantry. You’ll line up with your squad mates and get ready to stomp bugs, as the insectoid enemies are called.

Offworld Industries, maker of Squad, is working on Starship Troopers: Extermination.

You’ll be armed with Morita Assault Rifles to battle against hordes of bloodthirsty aliens on the hostile surface of the planet Valaka. You can work together to complete objectives, acquire resources, build and defend your base of operations, and then escape to the extraction point together. Yes, it’s another extraction shooter!

You will be among the warriors standing for all of humanity and the United Citizen Federation. The game features 12 players in squads of four, playing co-op with missions to defend the base, complete objectives, gather resources, and try to kill every bug in sight.

It will have three playable classes: assault, support, and defense. You can build defenses. You can construct walls, towers, ammo stations, and more using resources acquired from planetside refineries.

The game will have a class progression system where you can unlock new weapons, equipment, and perks for each class to become an elite warfighter among the Deep Space Vanguard. Five unique bug types will be present at Early Access launch, including Drone, Warrior, Gunner, Plasma Grenadier, and Tiger Elite enemy bugs during planetside missions.

Exterminate the brutes.

Over time, the bug infestation will escalate. And it will all take place on a big map with five unique zones, and swarm-based combat with hundreds of enemy bugs on the screen. In ground war, players have to retake bases and refineries, destroy hives, and complete a variety of side objectives to wrest control of the map away from the bug menace. And it will have a ping system to give players a quick and easy way to call out points of interest, objectives, incoming enemies, and more to teammates.

Founded in 2014 by a group of passionate game developers, Offworld Industries has more than 100 team members located in their New Westminster, Canada, headquarters and around the world. Offworld Industries previously sold three million copies of Squad, a tactical first-person shooter game. Back in March, Offworld Industries received funding from Tencent.