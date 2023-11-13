GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Omeda Studios announced the PlayStation closed beta for Predecessor, a third-person multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), is coming on December 5.

Omeda Studios, based in London, is a community-driven gaming studio. It started with a group of fans who wanted to keep things going after Epic Games decided to shut down its Paragon MOBA. The current team took over and launched the game in early access on the PC nearly a year ago.

Predecessor has thrived in Early Access on PC for nearly a year, drawing considerable attention from the gaming community. I talked to them last week about using the AI-powered GGWP solution for automatically moderating text chat in the game for toxicity.

The forthcoming closed beta for PlayStation starts on December 5 for gaming enthusiasts. The MOBA is built on Unreal Engine 5.

At the core of Predecessor lies the experience of teams of five engaging in strategic battles across a traditional three-lane map. The battlefield features an interactive jungle, formidable monsters, and more. Each match pits ten players divided into two teams, with every player commanding their selected hero, each possessing unique abilities and designs tailored to suit various playstyles.

Heroes engage in tasks such as eliminating minions, destroying towers, or vanquishing enemy heroes to gather gold, enabling the purchase of items from the in-game shop. These items wield influence over heroes, offering abilities like teleportation, invisibility, time manipulation, and various attribute enhancements, making the game dynamic and strategic. Unlike most MOBAs, Predecessor’s third-person perspective immerses players in the action, where adversaries can emerge from unexpected directions.

The PlayStation closed beta promises an array of over 30 different heroes, each with distinctive traits and roles, giving players a diverse range of choices. Notably, thanks to cross-platform capabilities, PlayStation closed beta participants will engage in matches alongside PC players, fostering a vibrant and passionate community of players.

Interested players in North America and the EU can gain access to the PlayStation closed beta by registering with their email address on the provided link. Upon receiving a code granting access, players will delve into the world of Predecessor with their progress retained for future gameplay upon the game’s release.

Founded in 2020 by Robbie Singh, a player from Epic Games’ Paragon, Omeda Studios embarked on the journey to develop Predecessor, crafting a unique MOBA experience for players. Singh’s decision to transition from content creation to game development and the subsequent investment of $22.2 million to realize this vision showcases the studio’s commitment to creating an exceptional gaming experience.

With the game already garnering over 100,000 sign-ups and amassing positive reviews during its early access on Steam, Predecessor stands as a testament to Omeda Studios’ dedication and ambition in reshaping the MOBA landscape.